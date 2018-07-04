David Foster's daughter, Erin, calls Katharine McPhee 'mommy' following engagement news

It appears that David Fosters daughter, Erin, approves of his new financee, Katherine McPhee.

Shortly after the 34-year-old McPhee shared the news that she and Foster got engaged while on a romantic trip in Capri, Italy, the 68-year-old musician confirmed the news on his Instagram with caption, "Yup!"

🎼Yup!! A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Jul 3, 2018 at 3:19pm PDT

Approving the news in the caption section, Erin, who is a year older than McPhee, commented, "Mommy" on her father's post while her sister, Sara, jokingly wrote, "Out of the country. What did I miss?"

Meet the Fosters. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 3, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT

Both of Foster's daughters were close with their former step siblings, Gigi and Bella Hadid, when their father was previously married to Yolanda Hadid. But it seems that the Foster girls have accepted their new, Broadway star step-mom.

TMZ originally reported that the celebrated music producer popped the question to McPhee during their European vacation on Tuesday.

A rep for the former “American Idol” star confirmed the engagement with Fox News Wednesday.

❤️💍😬 cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

While it’s unknown which day he proposed, the celebrity gossip site claimed McPhee was flaunting her engagement ring while on the Italian island of Capri Sunday. She was also allegedly showing off her rock to family and friends on FaceTime.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May 2017, but wouldn’t confirm their relationship until late last year.

In October, Erin praised McPhee to People Magazine.“She’s amazing,” gushed Erin at the time. “I really like her. She’s awesome. My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katherine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

And McPhee hasn't been shy about praising her beau.

“… I just pinch myself when I get to spend time with him on a personal level,” McPhee told Entertainment Tonight in September. “I love his outlook on life and how he treats people. He’s really a special person in my life."

Fox New's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.