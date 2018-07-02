Amy Grant's father dies: 'I'm so grateful for my dad'

Amy Grant's father, Dr. Burton Grant, died Saturday at the age of 86 after an extended illness. According to the Tennessean, the well-known oncologist passed away at his Nashville home surrounded by family members, including daughter Amy.

Shortly after his death, the country singer headed to her socials to share the sad news with her fans.

"Walking our dad home has been a ten-year journey, taking our family places we never imagined," Grant wrote on Sunday. "We are all closer because of it. I'm so grateful for my dad."

In the same social media posting, Amy also reminisces over a sweet story about her dad when he was just a young man at the beginning of his career. "My grandfather passed away when my dad was a teenager," she explains alongside the photo of her and her dad. "When my dad decided to become a doctor it was his mother, my grandmother, who paid his way through school. Years after my grandmother passed, I found his graduation program in a box of her things with a note from my dad. It said, ‘Mother, I hope I will serve mankind in such a way as to justify your faith in me. Love, Burton.’"

Services for Dr. Grant will take place on Saturday at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ in Tennessee. Amy Grant will join husband Vince Gill later this year during their annual string of holiday shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.