Zoey Deutch: James Franco's kissing ability is 'meh,' says his breath was 'not good'

Zoey Deutch was not impressed by James Franco.

The 23-year-old actress co-starred with Franco in the 2016 comedy "Why Him?" where the pair locked lips on screen. During her Wednesday appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Deutch was asked about the encounter when a fan asked her to describe his kissing style.

“Meh,” Deutch replied, shrugging her shoulders.

“Really, not great?” host Cohen asked.

“No,” she replied.

“Not memorable?” Cohen pressed.

“Yeah! Very [not memorable],” she added.

“How was the breath?” he asked.

“Actually not good,” Deutch noted.

Deutch had much more favorable things to say about her "Set It Up" co-star Glen Powell. The pair are currently starring in the Netflix rom com together, which Deutch says is a long time going.

“We actually shot a movie called 'Everybody Wants Some!!' together four years ago and on the first day we met, we vowed we’d make a smart, funny rom com and we ended up doing it,” Deutch said of "Set It Up." “And I know that sounds like I made it up, but I didn’t and it feels really cool like a wish fulfillment that this movie got made and we did it together.”

