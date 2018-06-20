Female World Cup reporter sexually assaulted during live broadcast

Columbian reporter Julieth Gonzalez was in the middle of a World Cup report in Russia when a man abruptly jumped into her shot and got handsy on live TV.

While reporting live for Deutsche Welle, a German news station, from a city square in Saransk, Russia, Gonzalez was interrupted by a man who jumped into her frame and grabbed her chest while planting a kiss on her cheek.

But the Columbian journalist didn't let the awkward incident throw her off her game. Gonzalez maintained her composure and continued on with her live segement after the man left the shot.

Though the reporter was able to continue on with her show, following the incident, she immediately took to social media to condemn the fan's abrupt actions.

“We do not deserve this treatment,” Gonzalez Theran posted on Instagram with the footage of her report. “We are equally valuable and professionals. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”

She added, “I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions. When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone.”

Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany’s first female referee in the Bundesliga soccer league, later commented on the incident and blamed the male-dominated sports culture for the man's actions.

“I feel for her because this type of attack has happened several times in the past,” Steinhaus told Deutsche Welle. “Don’t kid yourself that similar misogynist things do not happen.”

The man in Gonzalez's video has not yet been identified.