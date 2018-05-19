Meghan Markle's mom sat teary-eyed as she waited to watch her daughter wed Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, sat teary-eyed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday as she awaited to watch her daughter marry Prince Harry.

Ragland was the only member of Markle's family in attendance at the highly anticipated royal wedding.

She was in tears as she watched her daughter walk down the aisle with her wedding dress's long train cascading behind her. Her husband-to-be, Prince Harry, also wiped a few tears from his eyes as his bride walked toward him.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY'S ROYAL WEDDING LIST

On Thursday, Markle announced her father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending the royal wedding following several days of controversy. Thomas Markle was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but Kensington Palace announced on Friday morning that Prince Charles would instead.

Thomas Markle had heart surgery on Wednesday following days of press surrounding his health and whether or not he'd attend the royal wedding. He also made headlines earlier this week after it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the wedding.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.