Elton John caught frowning during Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding has kicked off with a slew of celebrity guests in attendance.

From George Clooney and Amal to Idris Elba and the Beckhams, the star-studded event has not ceased to amaze. As all the celebrities arrived at the chapel for the ceremony, garbed in their royal best, there was one star in particular who set himself apart from the crowd.

Sir Elton John graced Winsdor Castle with his appearance donning a tailored suit, accessorized with none other than his iconic eye wear. The legendary singer sported pink round glasses both inside and outside of the chapel.

During the ceremony, John was snapped looking less than amused as he observed the ceremony through his eyewear.

Back in March, just months before the big day, it was rumored that the legendary singer would be perform at the wedding reception. It was also reported that John had rescheduled a few concert performances to attend the royal wedding.

Other guests rumored to perform at the reception include the Spice Girls and Ed Sheeran, who is also rumored to perform his hit song "Perfect" for the newly royal couple.