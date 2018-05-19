Prince Harry will wear a wedding ring unlike his brother

Prince Harry will wear a wedding ring breaking tradition with his brother, William, who chose not to wear the band.

Harry decided to not follow in the footsteps of his brother and grandfather, Prince Philip, who both chose not to wear wedding bands.

The Kensington Palace described in detail Saturday what Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle's wedding rings would look like.

“Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish,” the palace tweeted.

The two rings were crafted by Cleave and Company and will both be carried by the Duke of Cambridge who will serve as Harry’s best man, the palace told Fox News.

Cleave and Company, which was established in London in 2001, holds two “Royal Warrants” granted to the workshop by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

Cleave and Company said they were “honored” to also make Markle’s engagement ring as well.

The wedding band will fit next to the bride-to-be’s engagement ring, which Harry designed. Two of the stones in Markle’s wedding ring belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

William also honored his mother’s memory by giving his wife, Kate Middleton, Diana’s 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.

On Saturday, Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The celebrity-studded event included A-list guests such as Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba.