Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will wear a wedding ring unlike his brother

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Breaking down the timeline of a royal romance. Video

When Meghan Markle met Prince Harry

Breaking down the timeline of a royal romance.

Prince Harry will wear a wedding ring breaking tradition with his brother, William, who chose not to wear the band.

Harry decided to not follow in the footsteps of his brother and grandfather, Prince Philip, who both chose not to wear wedding bands.

meghan markle reuters

Meghan Markle waves from the car as she travels to her wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.  (Reuters)

The Kensington Palace described in detail Saturday what Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle's wedding rings would look like.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY’S ROYAL WEDDING: OPRAH, GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY ARRIVE

 

“Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish,” the palace tweeted.

The two rings were crafted by Cleave and Company and will both be carried by the Duke of Cambridge who will serve as Harry’s best man, the palace told Fox News.

Cleave and Company, which was established in London in 2001, holds two “Royal Warrants” granted to the workshop by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

Cleave and Company said they were “honored” to also make Markle’s engagement ring as well.

ROYAL GUESTS TELL ALL AHEAD OF BIG DAY

The wedding band will fit next to the bride-to-be’s engagement ring, which Harry designed. Two of the stones in Markle’s wedding ring belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Amal and George Clooney arrive Saturday to attend the royal wedding.  (AP)

William also honored his mother’s memory by giving his wife, Kate Middleton, Diana’s 12-carat sapphire engagement ring.

On Saturday, Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The celebrity-studded event included A-list guests such as Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba. 