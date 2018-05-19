Prince Harry's exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy at his wedding to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's exes were spotted heading to the royal wedding ahead of the hotly anticipated ceremony.

Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas were pictured walking to St George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.

Chelsy dated Harry on and off for seven years from 2004 until 2011, but they parted on good terms.

And "It Girl" Cressida, 29, was in a relationship with the Prince between 2012 and 2014 before they parted amicably.

Both bagged themselves an invite to the biggest event of the year as they were pictured among the guests arriving for the ceremony.

Harry and Zimbabwean born Chelsy met when they were both students at boarding school.

She even met the Queen at a society wedding and was a guest at Prince Charles 60th, as her relationship with Harry became more serious.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in love

But law student Chelsy had struggled with the pressure of dating a royal in the spotlight, and the couple split.

She told the Times: "It was so full-on: Crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn't cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible."

Despite their separation, Chelsy was invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, and remains firm friends with many in the same circle as the young royals.

Click here for more on this story from The Sun