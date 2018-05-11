Body discovered in hunt for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Scotland Police confirmed the death of Scottish singer, Scott Hutchison of the band Frightened Rabbit, after he was reported missing and his body was discovered on Thursday. The police confirmed the death to The Guardian.

The Scottish singer vanished early Wednesday morning after he was seen leaving a hotel in South Queensferry, Scotland, the BBCreported.

Police said they found the body in a marina near the Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing. Police said the body has not been formally identified but Hutchison’s family has been informed.

‘SONS OF ANARCHY’ STAR’S SON, 16, COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER BATTLE WITH DEPRESSION

Hutchison, 36, shared some cryptic tweets before he disappeared.

“Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved one,” he tweeted.

He followed up that tweet with another shortly after stating, “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Police were pinpointing their search in South Queensferry. The singer’s family urged Hutchison at a news conference Thursday to “just come home because we love you so much.” The family said the singer was in a “very fragile state” before he vanished.

Hutchison has been open about his depression and his brother Neil said he discussed it openly to “help other people with similar conditions.”

SPOTIFY REMOVES R. KELLY MUSIC FROM PLAYLISTS AMIDST PROTEST RUMORS SURROUNDING THE ARTIST’S UPCOMING SHOW

Frightened Rabbit, an indie-rock band, was founded by Hutchison and his other brother Grant. Their first album was released in 2006 and the band has gone on to release four more since then.

Following the news of the body, artists and fans paid tribute to Hutchison on social media.

“Can't really believe I'm reading this. Saddest awakening ever. Love and best wishes to all the Hutchison and Frabbit family,” DJ Edith Bowman said.

"Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss,” Franz Ferdinand singer Alex Kapranos tweeted.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent."