'Sons of Anarchy' star's son, 16, commits suicide after battle with depression

“Sons of Anarchy” actor David Labrava on Wednesday said he was “broken” after announcing that his 16-year-old son committed suicide after years of "quietly suffering" from depression.

Tycho Spelis Chiusano took his own life on Saturday, the announcement read.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this,” Labrava wrote on Instagram. “This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old. He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid.”

“I am broken,” the 55-year-old actor said.

Labrava, who played Happy Lowman on the FX series, shared photos on social media of his son smiling in front of San Francisco’s Gold Gate Bridge and on what appeared to be the set of “Sons of Anarchy.”

The actor set up a GoFundMe page in his son’s memory.

Labrava wrote his son had “an amazing and beautiful soul” and was “full of life” before issuing a reminder to “always be kind” and “to learn to communicate with each other.”

The money will go to a depression and bipolar organization, “Tycho’s last wish,” Labrava wrote.