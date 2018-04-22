Shania Twain says she would have voted for Trump despite his offensive comments

Country star Shania Twain didn’t vote in the 2016 election, but if she did, she revealed that she would have supported Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the singer described her feelings on the election, noting that while Trump has his flaws, his honesty sold him on her as a candidate to lead the country.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both,” she told the outlet. “If I were voting, I just don’t want bull----. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

The star, 52, has remained largely out of the public eye after going on a 15 year break from making a record after losing her voice. The profile, however, notes that she recently underwent a laryngoplasty surgery to help reconstruct her vocal box after being bitten by a tick and contracting Lyme disease.

However, her illness didn’t stop her from sharing secrets about one of her most popular songs. In 2017 she made headlines for revealing why she chose to name drop then-heartthrob Brad Pitt.