'Despacito' YouTube music video deleted by apparent hackers

YouTube’s most-watched music video “Despacito” was apparently deleted by hackers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, other artists’ clips posted on the Vevo channel were defaced.

Luis Fonsi’s music video, which had more than 5 billion views, was apparently removed and replaced with a cover image showing the hackers wearing masks and pointing guns, the BBC reported. The original "Despacito" video did not appear in search results Tuesday.

Other videos' titles and cover images were altered, but the content remained the same.

The hackers called themselves Prosox and Kuroi’sh. They defaced more than a dozen artists’ music videos, including Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake and Adele. Some videos reportedly included the phrase “Free Palestine” in the videos’ descriptions.

“Hacked @YouTube @shakira @postmalone+ more, @YouTube @SusanWojcicki I'm already in your account too,” a Twitter account appearing to be linked to Kuroi’SH tweeted early Tuesday.

Prosox also tweeted: “@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script 'youtube-change-title-video' and i write 'hacked' don t judge me i love youtube <3”

As if Tuesday morning, YouTube and Vevo have not addressed the apparent hacking incident on their social media pages. Fox News’ reached out to YouTube for a comment.