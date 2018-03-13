Katy Perry dinged for flirting with 'American Idol' contestants as nun scandal swirls

“American Idol” wrapped up its two-day premiere Monday but one judge has been getting all the attention surrounding the show’s heavily promoted comeback: Katy Perry.

Perry, 33, has recently been spotted spending time with her ex Orlando Bloom, and she was even snapped wearing a onesie with his face printed on it. But at least during the “Idol” audition rounds, the singer made it clear she was single and ready to mingle.

During the two-day premiere, Perry repeatedly flirted with contestants — kissing one on the first night, throwing him off his game.

The 19-year-old from Oklahoma said ahead of his audition, “I’ve never been in a relationship… I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

But Perry apparently disagreed: When he went to give her a kiss on the cheek, she went in for a full-on smooch, leaving the contestant stunned.

During Monday night’s episode, Perry had similar antics up her sleeve. She flirted with a slew of male contestants and revealed she was on the hunt for a boyfriend. One contestant in particular caught her eye and she fawned over him.

Trevor Holmes, 27, revealed ahead of his audition he had a crush on Perry but was happily in a relationship with his girlfriend.

“You’re so hot,” Perry said when she met him. “Here’s the thing. First of all, only hot guys are typically named Trevor. That’s one of the names. Trevor, he’s hot, he does construction on the side, and he loves his mom.”

Perry also danced with a singer during Monday’s episode and fell on the floor, having a wardrobe malfunction in the process. She broke down in tears at the end of the episode when a paralyzed singer sang “Isn’t She Lovely” to his girlfriend. Perry raved about their love, showing she has a soft spot for romance.

Some social media users took notice of Perry’s boy crazy take on the contestant search.

“Katy Perry out looking for a quick f-- buddy or boyfriend on this season of ‘American Idol,’” one user tweeted.

Others praised her for making the show’s auditions interesting.

Perry made headlines ahead of the show’s premiere for other reasons.

As previously reported, Perry is locked in an ongoing property battle against a group of nuns. Perry is hoping to buy a sprawling eight-acre plot of land in California that previously belonged to a convent for the nuns until the archdiocese of Los Angeles evicted them. The nuns reportedly didn’t want to sell their former home to Perry, opting instead to try and sell it to a businesswoman. However, a court ruled that the archdiocese, which sided with Perry, had the right to sell the property, not the nuns.

FANS BLAME KATY PERRY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR THE DEATH OF A NUN WHO WAS SUING HER



While at a court appearance last week arguing the case, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died soon after. Following the news, the status of the lawsuit appears to be unchanged.

After the nun's death, many of the star’s fans and detractors took to social media to voice their displeasure at the ongoing legal battle.

Perry has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.