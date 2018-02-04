Pink to sing at the Super Bowl: A look at the pop star’s career

One of the music industry’s most accomplished artists is slated to sing the national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl: Pink.

The singer and songwriter has come a long way from her hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. From her debut album “Can’t Take Me Home” to her viral 2017 speech at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs), Pink has become one of the most recognized faces in the music industry today.

Ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday night, check out some of Pink’s career highlights below.

Achievements in music

Debut album

In 2000, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her debut album, “Can’t Take Me Home.”

2000 Billboard Music Awards

Pink won Female New Artist of the Year at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards.

“Lady Marmalade”

Pink, along with Christina Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim, collaborated to create a remix of the song “Lady Marmalade.” The song, which was part of the soundtrack for the movie "Moulin Rouge!," won Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals at the 44th annual Grammy Awards.

Her second album, “M!ssundaztood”

Pink’s second album, "M!ssundaztood," was released in 2001. For one of the most popular singles on the album, “Get The Party Started,” Pink was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the song at the 45th annual Grammy Awards. "M!ssundaztood" was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Pink did not win either award.

The 2003 Brit Awards

At the 2003 annual Brit Awards, Pink won the award for Best International Female Solo Artist. The Brit Awards are hosted by the British Phonographic Industry.

“Imagine”

At the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards, Pink, along with Seal, India Aerie and Jeff Beck, won the award for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for Herbie Hancock’s version of the famous John Lennon song, “Imagine.”

Pink’s album “Recovery” was also nominated for Album of the Year at the awards ceremony but lost to the Canadian band Arcade Fire.

“The Truth About Love”

In 2012, Pink released her sixth album, “The Truth About Love.” The album earned her yet another Grammy nomination, this time for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. She lost to Kelly Clarkson.

“Setting the World on Fire”

In 2016, the rock and pop singer teamed up with country singer Kenny Chesney for the song “Setting the World on Fire.”

The hit song was later nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

“What About Us” receives a Grammy nomination

Ahead of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, Pink received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “What About Us,” a single from her 2017 album “Beautiful Trauma.”

Hit singles

Debut album “Can’t Take Me Home”

Three singles from Pink’s first album “Can’t Take Me Home” -- “Most Girls,” “There You Go” and “You Make Me Sick” -- all landed on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Trouble”

In 2003, Pink found success again with her hit single, “Trouble.” While attending the Grammy Awards for the third year in a row, Pink won Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for the song, which was a part of her album “Try This.”

“Stupid Girls”

Ahead of the 49th annual Grammy Awards, Pink was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance thanks to “Stupid Girls,” the pop singer’s No. 1 hit single from her fourth album, “I’m Not Dead." She lost to Christina Aguilera.

Shortly after, Pink embarked on a world tour for “I’m Not Dead.”

“So What”

“So What,” a single from Pink’s “Funhouse” album, became the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2008. It also earned a nomination at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. However, Pink lost the award to Adele.

“Raise Your Glass”

“Raise Your Glass,” a single from her compilation album, “Greatest Hits… So Far!!!," reached the top of Billboard's Top 100 songs in 2010.

Another single off of the album, “F***in’ Perfect,” earned Pink a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards. However, she did not win the award.

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss)”

“Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” a single from Pink’s album “The Truth About Love,” also landed in the Top 5 on the Billboard 100.

“What About Us”

The song “What About Us” took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs Chart. Pink now leads singer Katy Perry for the female with the most number one songs in the chart’s history.

Other notable moments

2009 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Pink wowed the audience at the 2009 MTV VMAs when she took to the stage and sang “Sober,” a song from her album “Funhouse,” while showing off a trapeze act.

“Sober” and the album “Funhouse” both received nominations at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards. Pink did not win either award.

Stage stunt gone wrong

In 2010, while performing in Germany, Pink fell out of a harness while attempting a trick across the crowd. She fell into a barricade and was hospitalized, but not seriously injured.

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

In a speech that would later go viral, Pink recalled a conversation that she had with her young daughter, Willow, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The award is given to a music artist who's had an impact on music, pop culture and more.

Pink told the VMA audience in August 2017 that her daughter had recently labeled herself as “the ugliest girl I know.”

In response, Pink said she created a PowerPoint presentation for Willow.

“And in that presentation were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life and carry on and wave their flag and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson and David Bowie and Freddie Mercury and Annie Lennox and Prince and Janis Joplin and George Michael, Elton John, so many artists. So many artists. Her eyes glazed over,” Pink said.

“Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty,” she added at the end.