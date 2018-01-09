Grammys 2018 performers and presenters

The Grammys are set to be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 28 but some of the performers scheduled to appear during the show have already been announced.

Pink and Lady Gaga are just some of the musical performers named last week by the Recording Academy, the music organization whose voting members can vote for the awards.

Read on for a look at the other performers and presenters who are set to appear at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Who else will perform?

Rapper Childish Gambino, country quartet Little Big Town, Broadway star Patti LuPone and Ben Platt from the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” have also been announced as performers.

What do we know about the performances?

LuPone and Platt will both perform in honor of the show’s return to New York City, the Recording Academy said in a press release. The Grammys were held in New York in 2003 before they took place in Los Angeles from 2004 - 2017.

Lupone will perform “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from the musical “Evita,” and Platt will perform “a classic from “West Side Story” in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.”

“I cannot wait to perform a beautiful West Side Story treat,” Platt tweeted.

Lady Gaga will also perform a song off of her album “Joanne,” the Recording Academy said.

GRAMMYS 2018 NOMINEES AND SHOW INFORMATION

What about the presenters?

Presenters have yet to be announced for the Grammys. Last year’s presenters included stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

What else should I know?

James Corden of "The Late Late Show" will host the awards show, which will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 28 on CBS.

If you’re watching the program, you might see performers take home awards as well: Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Pink and Platt are all nominated this year.

TOP GRAMMY WINNERS OF ALL TIME

Gambino has the most nominations among the performers who have been revealed. He's up for five awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.