Meghan Markle shows off tiara in resurfaced high school homecoming photo

It is now confirmed that Meghan Markle knows how to rock a crown, thanks to a throwback photo of the actress from high school.

An old photo of Markle as homecoming queen surfaced on Twitter on Thursday and fans went crazy for the image of the soon-to-be royal in a crown. In the photo, the former “Suits” actress looked regal in a dainty tiara and satin blue gown.

Come May, Markle will upgrade her plastic tiara to crown jewels after her royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle’s St George's Chapel.

Markle, who has made waves in the royal family by shaking up some of the more traditional rules, made her first appearance with Harry since spending Christmas at the Sandringham estate with the Queen earlier this week.

The couple were hand-in-hand as they arrived at Reprezent 107.3FM radio station in Brixton, where they spent the afternoon learning about the station’s positive impact on young people through the disciplines of radio and broadcast training.

Meghan and Harry were snapped both inside and outside of the venue, but it was outside of the station where Markle yet again made headlines for her effortless American style.

Breaking the traditional done-up royal protocol, from oversized bags and no stockings, Markle continued to set her own fashion rules by sporting the ever so popular messy bun during her radio station appearance. The simple hair do was a refreshing break from well quaffed up dos worn by many of the royals. Markle was then praised on social media for her casual ease.

A few days after their radio station visit, Kensington Palace announced that the couple’s next appearance will be in Cardiff, Wales on Jan. 18. Harry will take his fiancée about 150 miles west of London to show off “the rich culture and heritage of Wales.” Here, Markle will have the chance “to learn more about some of the organizations working in communities across the country.”

According to Kensington Palace, the royals’ first stop in Cardiff will be Cardiff Castle, where they are set to fully experience the Welch culture.