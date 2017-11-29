Ann Curry 'still processing' Matt Lauer 'Today' firing

Ann Curry, who formerly worked alongside Matt Lauer on the "Today" show, addressed the disgraced NBC anchor's firing following sexual harassment allegations.

"I'm still really processing it," Curry told People. She had a previously arranged interview with the magazine and said she didn't want to specifically address Lauer's departure.

However, the 61-year-old did want to address general issues sexual harassment in the workplace.

"The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. "And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves."

Curry's departure from "Today" was plagued with rumors of sexism. She left the network after 25 years in 2015.

"I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record. Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear," Curry shared. "This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop."

She added, "This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves."

Lauer was axed on Wednesday just hours after a secret meeting where his alleged victim and her lawyer told NBC brass her story of inappropriate sexual behavior from the long-time "Today Show" host. The alleged incident took place at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the "Today" show reported via its website.