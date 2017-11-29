Katie Couric said Matt Lauer pinched her 'on the ass a lot' in 2012 interview

Matt Lauer was fired from the “Today” show Wednesday for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, but his former co-anchor Katie Couric claimed five years ago he had an “annoying” habit of pinching her butt.

Couric, who co-hosted the NBC morning show for nine years, appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in 2012 and participated in a segment called “Plead the Fifth.” The segment, which TMZ posted on Wednesday, showed Cohen asking the anchor what was Lauer’s “most annoying habit.”

“He pinches me in the ass a lot,” Couric responded after taking a brief pause.

Cohen responds, “Wow, I wouldn’t have a problem with that… Katie Couric did not plead the fifth!”

Couric co-anchored “Today” from 1991 to 2006 and Lauer joined her at the anchor desk in 1997. Couric returned to co-host with Lauer in January for a brief period when co-anchor Savannah Guthrie went on maternity leave.

Lauer was fired after NBC received a “detailed complaint from a colleague” on Monday night about “inappropriate sexual behavior” by Lauer, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lack added this was the first complaint they have received in the 20 years Lauer has been at the network.

Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the news at the start of "Today” on Wednesday, saying it was a “sad morning” on the show and at NBC News. Guthrie admitted the morning team “just learned this moments ago" and were “devastated” and “still processing all of this.”