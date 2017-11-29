Matt Lauer's firing from NBC unleashes Twitter torrent

A tornado tore through Twitter after what has been called "the pervnado" took down yet another high-profile star.

NBC News announced Wednesday that “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer had been fired after the company received a detailed complaint from colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Celebrities, news anchors, and even the leader of the free world, took to social media to share their thoughts on the surprising termination.

One of the first reactions came from President Trump. The commander-in-chief said people should look into NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack for “putting out so much fake news.”

NBC Nightly News and MSNBC anchor Kate Snow said she was having “trouble processing this news.”

Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown said it was “sad to realize CBS and NBC have a higher standard for conduct than a lot of the voters in America.” Brown also posted Lack’s statement regarding Lauer’s termination and an article of the women who came forward accusing Trump of sexual misconduct.

Savannah Guthrie, Lauer’s fellow co-host, did not tweet her reaction, but addressed his termination during the “Today” show monologue. She said she was “heartbroken” for Lauer and the colleague who came forward with the allegations.

Rosie O’Donnell took a different tack, and tweeted instead her reaction to Trump’s statement on Lauer. O’Donnell posted a picture of Trump’s tweet with red and black writing stating: “Child Rapist.”

Actor Corey Feldman tweeted Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct “might explain the hostile interview” he had with the “Today” show co-anchor last month.

Actress Rose McGowan tweeted: “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”

Actress Bette Midler tweeted: “Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their…Oh, what’s the use.”

Lauer, who has been with NBC for more than 20 years, began as a news anchor on the “Today” show in 1994 before becoming a co-anchor in 2008. The former NBC personality had signed a $20 million per year contract in 2016 that would have extended his stay at the network to 2018, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities on television.