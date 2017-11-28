'Jersey Shore' cast members reunite for MTV series revival

The cabs have arrived just in time for a fist-pumping-filled reunion.

MTV announced Monday that most of the original “Jersey Shore” cast members have returned for a revival of their hit show.

The reality series, which was slated to air in 2018 has been titled “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” People reported. The reality series will feature: Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Cortese joined the show in season three and original cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was not listed on the revived show’s cast, E! Online reported. It was not immediately clear why Giancola was not participating.

A short teaser from MTV aired Monday, revealing little information except that the cast would return to television screens in 2018. Polizzi and Farley both shared the promo on their Instagram pages.

WELP. We’re back 2018!! Thanks to the fans !!!!!!!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 #JERSEYSHORE A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

Gotta teach these young ones 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽 A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

The popular reality series followed the cast members and their adventures at the Jersey Shore in New Jersey. Much of the show focused on the group partying and handling relationships. The show spurned spin-offs “Snookie & JWoww” and “The Show with Vinny.”

The series ran from 2009 to 2012. Following the end of the show, some of the cast members got married and had children.