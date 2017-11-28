Mischa Barton's ex-boyfriend agrees he won't release sex tape

Mischa Barton’s ex-boyfriend agreed to not release a sex tape of the actress but still won't admit he has an intimate video and photos of her, court documents stated on Monday.

Adam Spaw, the actress’ ex-boyfriend, agreed to a five-year restraining order that requires Spaw and Barton stay “100 or more yards away from each other.” The order outlines that there can be "no contact directly or indirectly” between the two, including through email, phone calls and text messages, court documents obtained by E! News revealed.

Spaw also stated he won’t “directly or indirectly, or through any agent, sell, distribute, show, give away or assign in any way any intimate photos or videos of Mischa Barton.” However, Spaw did not admit he has the alleged sex tape and intimate photos of the actress, according to the documents.

Barton, best known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the TV series “The O.C.,” claimed Spaw made copies of a sex tape and explicit photos that were taken by her other ex-boyfriend, Jon Zacharias, the New York Daily News reported.

Lisa Bloom, celebrity lawyer representing Barton, said in a statement to E! News she was “pleased” to “block [the] sale or distribution of the explicit images.”

“I am pleased that we were able to block sale or distribution of the explicit images of Ms. Barton that were shopped around earlier this year,” Bloom said in a statement. “After months of litigation, we have reached a settlement that gives us everything we wanted: stay away orders and a promise not to distribute or post the images, ever.”