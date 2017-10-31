NPR news editor hit with allegations of sexual harassment by two women

NPR reportedly is investigating the head of its news department after two women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. The incidents in question happened years ago, but the women recently came forward to speak out in the wake of the recent allegations in many corporate industries surrounding assault and harassment.

Michael Oreskes joined NPR in 2015 after working at both the New York Times and the Associated Press. It’s during his time as the Washington bureau chief of the Times in the late 1990s that he allegedly abruptly kissed two women that were interviewing for a job with him and stuck his tongue in their mouths. The ladies shared similar stories with The Washington Post on the condition they remain anonymous for fear of losing future job prospects.

The women reportedly were lured into a meeting with Oreskes when he expressed interest in their work and wanted to give them career advice and possibly reporting jobs. One of the women recalls dropping him off at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., when he gave her an uninvited and unwelcomed kiss goodbye. Two months later, she told him it was inappropriate.

“I was overcome with passion,” he reportedly told her. “I couldn’t help myself.”

As the New York Post notes, the women approached lawyers at NPR about their experience with Oreskes in mid-October, just after allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sparked an unprecedented conversation about sexual assault and harassment on social media. NPR reportedly told the women that they are looking into the allegations against the 63-year-old Oreskes.

“We take these kinds of allegations very seriously. If a concern is raised, we review the matter promptly and take appropriate steps as warranted to assure a safe, comfortable and productive work environment,” a spokesperson for NPR told Fox News. “As a matter of policy, we do not comment about personnel matters.”