Sir Tom Jones reveals he experienced sexual harassment in his career

Welsh crooner Sir Tom Jones said sexual harassment and abuse was common in the music industry and experienced the misconduct early in his career.

The “It’s Not Unusual” singer told the BBC that he has experienced sexual misconduct in the music industry during a discussion about the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

"Things have always happened in the music industry as well," Jones told the BBC.

"There's been people complaining about publicists and different things they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract."

When asked if he experienced sexual misconduct, Jones said he did in the beginning of his career.

"There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out... But what's tried on women is tried on men as well,” Jones said.

Jones said at first the encounter “made him feel terrible” but reiterated that there were good people in the industry too.

"There's always been that element there that people with power sometimes abuse it, but they don't all abuse it. There are good people,” the “She’s a Lady” singer said.

When Jones was asked to elaborate on his experience, he said it “wasn’t bad.”

"It wasn't bad, just somebody tried to pull... it was a question and I said, 'No, thank you,'" Jones said.

When Jones was asked about the Weinstein allegations, he replied that “justice will out” and people will pay for their wrongdoings.

"Things happen in show business, and sometimes things are covered up and then they come to light and other people come forward - it's like taking the cork off of a bottle,” Jones said.

"But justice will out. If you've done something wrong you've got to pay for it, or prove that you haven't done anything wrong."