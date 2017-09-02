Sir Tom Jones postpones US tour due to health issues

Sir Tom Jones announced Saturday that he has postponed his upcoming U.S. tour because of health issues.

He said on Twitter that his fall tour would be delayed “following medical advice,” without providing further details about why the decision was made.

The 77-year-old “She’s a Lady” singer had been expected to begin a 21-stop tour in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Instead, the tour is slated to occur in May and June next year.

Jones, whose real name is Sir Thomas John Woodward, sent his “sincere apologies” to U.S. fans planning to attend the shows.

The Welsh crooner has enjoyed a long career that began with a string of hits in the 1960s, including “It’s Not Unusual.” He was knighted in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.