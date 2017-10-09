Jessie James and Eric Decker reveal they're expecting their third child in heartwarming video

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker had some big news for their daughter, and the world at large. In a video posted to Jessie’s social media, the couple revealed that they’re expecting baby number three.

The brief video shows Jessie and eric sitting down with their daughter, 3-year-old Vivianne Rose, to explain that her prayers have been answered and that her mom is pregnant with a brand new little brother or sister.

“There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy. There’s a baby in mommy’s tummy right now, did you know that? Me and daddy talked about it and Jesus helped put a baby in mommy’s tummy. You’re going to get a little brother or little sister. Isn’t that amazing? Are you excited?” she says in the clip, inciting giggles from the youngster. “We were watching you, we were like, ‘Viv is such a good big sister, she’s ready for a little baby.’”

The couple’s youngest son, Eric Thomas II, 2, was present as well, but was way more interested in the glass of iced tea than the big news.

"Eric and I are so exicted to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" she wrote in the video's caption. "As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on, but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March."

As previously reported, the couple hinted that they were open to the idea of having a third child in August, when she revealed they weren’t taking any steps to prevent having another baby.

“I do see more kids in the future,” she told People. “I don’t know if it is necessarily right now, but we’re not doing anything not to have more kids. We’re just leaving it up in the air and leaving it in God’s hands.”

“I think we’ve always felt like we wanted three children,” she continued. “I came from a family of three. [For Eric], it was just him and his sister, and he said he always felt like they were missing a sibling and he wishes [his parents] would have had three. So I just didn’t want Vivi or Bubby to feel like they wish they had another sibling.”

You can catch the reveal video below.