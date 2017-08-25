Jessie James Decker on marriage to Eric Decker: 'We're not doing anything not to have more kids'

Jessie James Decker isn't ruling out the idea of having baby number three with her husband, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Erick Decker.

The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 2-year-old Eric Thomas II and 3-year-old Vivianne Rose.

“I do see more kids in the future,” the country crooner told People Magazine Friday. “I don’t know if it is necessarily right now, but we’re not doing anything not to have more kids. We’re just leaving it up in the air and leaving it in God’s hands.”

The 29-year-old admitted she’s eager to expand her family.

“I think we’ve always felt like we wanted three children,” she explained. “I came from a family of three kids. [For Eric], it was just him and his sister, and he said he always felt like they were missing a sibling and he wishes [his parents] would have had three. So I didn’t want Vivi or Bubby to feel like they wish they had another sibling.”

For now, Decker is focusing on another pregnancy — that of her younger sister Sydney, who is currently expecting.

“I gave Sydney everything,” said Decker on sharing her collection of maternity wear. “I have boxes of maternity stuff and I went through everything and I just kept going, ‘Oh my God, these are the best… no, these are the best. You’re gonna love this, no this is the most comfortable, [these are] the best panties.’ So I just kept giving her everything, and it’s been fun to see her rocking all the new stuff.”

Still, that has kept Decker’s attention away from her beau. Back in 2016, she told Fox News date night has been key for keeping the passion alive in their marriage.

“I will always say this for any couple: Date night at least once a week is essential,” she said. “It allows you to connect one on one. You don’t have to worry about work, or busy schedules, or the babies crying. It’s just all about you and your partner.

"And I think that really just ignites the sparks. It can be going to a restaurant or even watching TV in bed. Just being together alone, one on one, is so intimate.”