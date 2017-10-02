Las Vegas shooting: Celebrities react to massacre at Jason Aldean concert

A gunman opened fire as singer Jason Aldean performed on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed by police. He had apparently opened fire at concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

PHOTOS CAPTURE CARNAGE AFTER GUNMAN FIRES ON COUNTRY CONCERT

The shooting, which left at least 50 dead and more than 200 people injured is described as the deadliest in modern history in the United States.

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport also temporarilty halted flights in the wake of the gunfire.

Here's how Jason Aldean and others in entertainment reacted to the mass shooting:

Jason Aldean called the night “beyond horrific.” He said, “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa left the country concert shortly before the shooting began. He shared his thoughts in an Instagram story early Monday morning.

"So I just left the Route 91 country concert in Las Vegas. I'm safe but there was an active shooting. Many people we shot and killed and [I'm] just really, really sad," El Moussa shared. "So kind of bummed right now. Sucks that things like this happen. Have a good night."

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Oct 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Mariah Carey said she was "horrified" at the news of the shooting.

Singer Trey Songz said, “To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart.”

Singer Ne-Yo said, "Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe."

Teller of the magician duo Penn & Teller tweeted, “A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed.”

Kendra Wilkinson, TV personalist and former "The Girls Next Door" star, tweeted, "No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach."

Music group Imagine Dragons said they were "devastated for Las Vegas."

Socialite Paris Hilton tweeted, "I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?!"



"Orange is the New Black" actress Ruby Rose said, "It is horrific just to see the videos."

Actress and singer Christina Milian tweeted, "Can't believe my eyes. My prayers are with everyone in Vegas."

Comedian Dane Cook posted "this situation in Vegas is horrific."

Rock band Nickelback said, "Our hearts are broken."

DJ Dillon Francis said the events in Las Vegas left him "speechless."

Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren‏ said he was "totally in shock" about the shooting.

British TV presenter and fitness coach Joe Wicks said, “I am in Las Vegas tonight and am safe in my hotel room now. Thoughts to the victims.”

Other stars like Khloe Kardashian, Russell Brand and Mark Cuban expressed their shock upon hearing the news.