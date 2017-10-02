Photos: Las Vegas Shooting
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in shooting
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting on Sunday evening in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
-people-run-from-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-during-a-shooting-on-sunday-evening-in-las-vegas
People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting, Sunday, in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
people-scramble-for-shelter-at-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-during-a-shooting,-sunday,-in-las-vegas
A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a shooting in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
a-man-lays-on-top-of-a-woman-as-others-flee-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-grounds-after-a-shooting-in-las-vegas
A person lies on the ground covered with blood at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Sunday
(David Becker/Getty Images)
a-person-lies-on-the-ground-covered-with-blood-at-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-in-las-vegas,-sunday
A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)
a-body-is-covered-with-a-sheet-after-a-mass-shooting-at-a-music-festival-on-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday
Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
police-run-to-cover-at-the-scene-of-a-shooting-near-the-mandalay-bay-resort-and-casino-on-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday
Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Sunday, in Las Vegas
(Mindy Small-FilmMagic/Getty Images)
recording-artist-jason-aldean-performs-during-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival,-sunday,-in-las-vegas
People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas, Sunday
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
people-assist-a-wounded-woman-at-the-tropicana-during-a-shooting-on-the-las-vegas-stirp-in-las-vegas,-sunday
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
a-woman-sits-on-a-curb-at-the-scene-of-a-shooting-outside-of-a-music-festival-along-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday
A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
a-wounded-woman-is-moved-outside-the-tropicana-during-a-shooting-on-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday
A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(AP Photo/John Locher)
a-police-officer-takes-cover-behind-a-police-vehicle-during-a-shooting-near-the-mandalay-bay-resort-and-casino-on-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday
Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds, Sunday, in Las Vegas
(David Becker/Getty Images)
las-vegas-police-stand-guard-along-the-streets-outside-the-route-91-harvest-country-music-festival-grounds,-sunday,-in-las-vegas
A pair of cowboy boots in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday
(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)
a-pair-of-cowboy-boots-in-the-street-outside-the-concert-venue-after-a-mass-shooting-at-a-music-festival-on-the-las-vegas-strip,-sunday