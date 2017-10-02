Fox News
Photos: Las Vegas Shooting
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in shooting
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting on Sunday evening in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival during a shooting, Sunday, in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a shooting in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A person lies on the ground covered with blood at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas, Sunday

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)

Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Sunday, in Las Vegas

(Mindy Small-FilmMagic/Getty Images)

People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas, Sunday

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(AP Photo/John Locher)

A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival grounds, Sunday, in Las Vegas

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A pair of cowboy boots in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday

(REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus)

