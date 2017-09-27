'Saturday Night Live' announces 3 new cast members for Season 43

Three new cast members were added to Season 43 of "Saturday Night Live," NBC revealed.

The network said Tuesday that the trio will join the show when it returns Saturday.

The newcomers are Heidi Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri, Luke Null of Cincinnati and Chris Redd of St. Louis.

Gardner is the voice of Cooch in Crackle's "SuperMansion" and is in the 2018 Melissa McCarthy movie "Life of the Party."

Luke Null is a Chicago-based musical comedian and performs at iO Chicago, an improvisation theater and training center.

Redd is a comedian and rapper whose credits include the 2016 film "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and the Netflix comedy series "Disjointed."

The newcomers are stepping in after the departures of "SNL" players Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.