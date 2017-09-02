'Ink Masters' star arrested for allegedly choking 13-year-old daughter

Chris Blinston, a former contestant on Spike’s “Ink Masters,” was arrested this week for allegedly choking his 13-year-old daughter.

Blinston, who was a contestant on the show’s sixth season in 2015, was arrested and charged with “felony domestic battery by strangulation,” according to TMZ.

Blinston’s daughter reportedly confided to her therapist Tuesday that the Florida tattoo artist choked her twice after an argument. A police report followed the claim.

Blinston reportedly held his daughter’s neck leaving her incapable of breathing for about 10 seconds, according to the police report. After Blinston released her, his daughter said: “You just choked me, after everything that’s gone on the past two days, you’re choking me!”

Blinston reportedly became angry again and strangled her a second time leaving her unable to breathe for about 7 seconds. Blinston reportedly called the young girl a “mental skank” and threatened there “would be hell to pay” if she informed anyone about the incident.

Police said they saw bruises and marks on her neck when they interviewed Blinston’s daughter, TMZ reported. The report also stated that Blinston weighs about 100 pounds more than his daughter.

Blinston posted the $6,000 bond needed for bail on Friday.

According to his website, Blinston is “known for his award-winning artwork, and his dedication and commitment to volunteering.” The website also stated that Blinston owns a tattoo shop in Coral Springs, Fla.