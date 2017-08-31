Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears while discussing Hurricane Harvey with Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus was broke down in tears Wednesday during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she spoke about the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The 24-year-old singer is one of many celebrities who’ve opened up their wallets to help those in need. Cyrus told the 59-year-old host she’s donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Don’t make me cry,” said Cyrus while sobbing. “I hope people know like I couldn’t fake it. Like, my grandma’s sitting here [and] my mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs — If I didn’t have that anymore, it’d just be really hard.”

Cyrus insisted she didn’t have to think twice to use her celebrity status for good.

“I’m really happy to happy to help in any way that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes. Just to know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you," she explained.

Cyrus also hinted Wednesday she had a big announcement with her Happy Hippie Foundation to help those in need.

BIG @happyhippiefdn announcement coming soon .... #hurricanharvey #hopefulhippies A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

“All donations received as of August 30, 2017 will support people affected by Hurricane Harvey,” revealed the organization’s website. “Relief funds will be directed to the American Red Cross, Best Friends, the Greater Houston Community Fund, and other organizations providing important immediate and long-term relief and recovery services.”

The site added, “All Happy Hippie operational costs are funded privately, so 100% of all donations directly benefit those in need.”