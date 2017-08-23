Shailene Woodley considers future run for Congress

“Divergent” star Shailene Woodley said she has considered running for Congress in the future after volunteering for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Democratic presidential campaign.

Woodley brought up the possible run in an interview with The New York Times.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I’m not going rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Woodley is not the first star to come forward and mull the potential of running. Singer Kid Rock has teased his 2018 run for a seat in the Senate representing Michigan. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored to be considering running for president in 2020.

Woodley has been an outspoken environmental activist and was arrested last October while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. She was accused of trespassing. Woodley pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to “one year deferred imposition of sentence and one year of unsupervised probation,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Woodley, who is celebrating her Emmy nomination from her role in HBO’s “Big Little Lies” also spoke about feminism in the interview, a topic she has been vocal about in the past.

“I would today consider myself a feminist,” Woodley said. “If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.”