Chester Bennington's private funeral ceremony attended by friends and family

More than one week after his death, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was laid to rest at a private funeral service on Saturday. The ceremony took place at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes where close friends and family were given the opportunity to honor and remember the 41-year-old musician’s life and work.

According to TMZ, a couple hundred people were in attendance including many musicians that Bennington had worked with throughout his years. The outlet notes that a stage was set up, complete with a full drum kit for those that wanted to pay a musical tribute to the departed. Fittingly, guests were given yellow wristbands and VIP passes to gain entry into the ceremony, much like that of a concert or music festival.

Us Weekly reports that Bennington’s friends, family and bandmates were in attendance at the ceremony. Recently, the late singer’s wife released a statement on the death of her husband, and many of his friends in the music business took the occasion of his funeral to share their thoughts on both the service and the “In the End” singer.

Former lead singer to the band Of Mice and Men, Austin Carlile posted a shot on Instagram showing the materials handed out to attendees of the funeral, including a pass with a picture of a shirtless Bennington playing for a large crowd.

“The service today was beautiful,” he wrote. “Thank you Linkin Park, than you Chester. For everything.”

Singer Blackbear (Matthew Musto) posted a similar photo to Twitter.

As previously reported, Bennington’s body was found on July 20 in his home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old singer’s death was investigated as a suicide and it was later confirmed by authorities that he hanged himself. Many took notice that the method of suicide was the same as his late friend, Chris Cornell, and that the event took place on the latter’s birthday.

Bennington is survived by his wife and six children.