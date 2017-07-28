Linkin Park's Chester Bennington's wife: My life 'has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy'

Late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington's wife opened up about her loss and thanked the rocker's fans for their support.

Talinda Bennington told Fox News in a statement Friday she wants "to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well."

Chester Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last week. His death was ruled a suicide.

Talinda Bennington wrote that "we had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy...How do I pick up my shattered soul?"

She added, "The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left....May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love."

Bennington was found dead on what would have been the 53rd birthday of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May. The two were friends.

