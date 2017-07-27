Justin Bieber accidentally hits paparazzo with his truck, police say

Justin Bieber accidentally struck a paparazzo with his pickup truck after attending church services in Beverly Hills Wednesday night, police said.

Bieber was outside the Saban Theatre at about 9:30 p.m. when a group of photographers swarmed his truck as he leaving, according to People Magazine.

Video from the scene showed Bieber attempting to pull away when one photographer stepped toward the truck and was hit by the front wheel on the passenger side. Another clip showed the singer kneeling beside the injured photographer and asking him if he needed help.

At one point Bieber turns to paparazzi and sarcastically asks them if they're getting enough footage of the man lying on the ground.

The paparazzo, 57, was hospitalized and suffered minor injuries, Beverly Hills police Sgt. Matthew Stout told The Associated Press

Stout said Bieber "fully cooperated" with officers at the scene, adding that it was "too early to say" if the singer will face any legal ramifications.

Bieber was not issued a citation Wednesday night.

A source claimed to People, "He tried to scare away the paparazzi but as he neared the group, he accidentally hit one of the photographers who was in his path."

The singer made headlines earlier this week after he announced he was canceling the remainder of his Purpose Tour "due to unforseen circumstances."

He later denied his faith was the reason he canceled after rumors swirled he was opening his own church.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.