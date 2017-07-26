Justin Bieber denies rumors his faith played a role in canceling his tour

Justin Bieber denied that his faith has anything to do with him unexpectedly canceling the remaining tour dates of his "Purpose" tour on Monday.

Rumors swirled this week that the "Sorry" singer canceled his tour to focus on opening his own church. But Bieber seemed puzzled when asked by TMZ if the tour cancellation had anything to do with his faith.

"No…you know the reason," the 23-year-old singer told TMZ.

Bieber's long-time manager, Scooter Braun, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he and Bieber were "sorry" for disappointing fans but "a man's soul and well being I truly care about came first and [we] must all respect and honor that."

The YouTube sensation-turned global recording artist has been deeply entrenched with the Hillsong Church led by Pastor Carl Lentz. The mission of the Church is "to reach and influence the world by building a large Christ-centered, Bible-based church, changing mindsets and empowering people to lead and impact in every sphere of life."

Bieber has become the unofficial face of the unorthodox church, where sermons are sometimes held in nightclubs and accompanied by rock music.

Bieber and Lentz often make appearances on each other’s social media accounts.

A statement issued by Bieber's team on Monday announced the tour's cancellation.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

