Sarah Paulson cast in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Unbreakable' sequel

Golden Globe-winning actress Sarah Paulson has been confirmed to join M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to his 2000 film “Unbreakable.”

The sequel, titled “Glass,” is set to be released in January 2019, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The movie will follow the original film’s superhero thriller theme.

Shyamalan tweeted the news Monday stating: “Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass… @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse.”

Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis who appeared in the first film have also signed on to the sequel as well as James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Paulson won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”