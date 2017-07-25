Kendall Jenner's nude photo sparks backlash over 'glamorizing' smoking

She just can’t keep away from controversy.

Kendall Jenner stripping off on social media is just another average day for the Victoria’s Secret model, but her latest shoot has raised eyebrows for the wrong reasons — because she posed with a cigarette.

i don't smoke A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

The model, 21, captioned the image “I don’t smoke” on Instagram, prompting accusations that she was “glamorizing” smoking despite saying she doesn’t.

It’s the latest in a long line of eyebrow-raising career choices from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, including her controversial Pepsi ad and a much-criticized line of “disrespectful” rapper T-shirts she released with her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall stripped off on Instagram, posting the sexy black-and-white image which showed off her Victoria’s Secret model figure while she posed on a tabletop, beneath a chandelier.

But some of Jenner’s followers were less than impressed that she had posed with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth.

“Why do you take photos with cigs if you don’t?” one follower asked.

Another user wrote: “You don’t smoke but you like to smell like them? I don’t understand," while others accused Kendall of being a “bad influence” for “glamorizing” the habit.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.