Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins rumored to be named Rumi and Sir

Legal docs filed by Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have revealed the names of their twins.

A trademark application filed on Monday points to the newborns being named Rumi and Sir Carter, reports TMZ. The documents were filed by the same company that trademarked Blue Ivy’s name earlier this year, the website points out.

The twins were reportedly born on June 12 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, a “minor issue” prevented the couple from taking their babies home right away.

The “Lemonade” singer’s dad, Matthew Knowles, confirmed the infants’ arrival on Instagram with a birthday message. “They’re here!” he captioned a photo of a digital card.

Bey, 35, and Jay, 47 — who are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — revealed in February that they were expecting twins. They tied the knot in 2008.

