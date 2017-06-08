Courtney Love slams pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour: 'You're a vile disgrace to women and all mankind'

Courtney Love had a few choice words for pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour.

Love called Sarsour an "anti-American fear mongering fraud" and a "vile disgrace to women and all mankind" in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Love hardly stopped there.

The 52-year-old asked her followers to "research more about [Sarsour] ripping people off" and said, "She's a fraud...an anti-Semitic fear mongering liar" and "a rat."

Love's tweets came after Sarsour raised more than $100,000 for a Somali woman named Rahma Warsame, who claims to have been the victim of a hate crime. However, police said there is no evidence to support Warsame's claim that "the incident involved any type of bias which would constitute the incident being investigated as a hate crime," the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Love asked, "Where is the money now? Sorry but she’s a criminal."

Sarsour fought back on Twitter accusing Love of "veiled anti-Muslim rhetoric." She said, "Thank God I never knew who @Courtney was before today and that was a great thing."

She added, "Welcome to America where a white woman ‘celebrity’ uses her platform to deny that a Black immigrant Muslim woman was brutally assaulted."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.