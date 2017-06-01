Chris Cornell's widow: 'We still have several unanswered questions'

Chris Cornell’s widow said she still doesn’t know what caused the rocker to hang himself.

Vicky Cornell said in a statement Thursday that she’s still awaiting the toxicology reports that will clarify the circumstances surrounding her late husband’s alleged suicide.

“We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death,” she said. “We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich says Detroit legal officials denied his request for police and toxicology reports because the investigation remains open.

Pasich said the family has not seen any police or coroner's paperwork on the case, and "the family remains mystified that the medical examiner announced a cause of death when the full autopsy report has not been completed."

Lisa Croff, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office, said Thursday that the autopsy report and results of toxicology tests aren't yet available. She said the office wouldn't comment on Pasich's remarks.

Chris Cornell was pronounced dead May 18 when he was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room hours after performing a concert with Soundgarden.

Coroner's officials said preliminary autopsy results show the singer hanged himself, but Cornell's family disputed the findings and claimed he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.