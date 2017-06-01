10 Things you didn't know about 'Growing Pains'

“Growing Pains” went on the air in 1985 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The show, which ran for seven seasons, grew even more popular in syndication. Yes, it’s the show that launched the career of Leonardo DiCaprio. Many fans also know that Kirk Cameron became a born-again Christian while filming the series. Tracey Gold’s battle with anorexia while on the show was highly publicized.

But there are plenty of thing you may not know about the show that has you humming “As Long as We’ve Got Each Other.”

Here are some facts and secrets from the set of “Growing Pains:”

