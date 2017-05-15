Billy Ray Cyrus thanks veteran: That man 'changed my life'

Billy Ray Cyrus says he owes his success to a Vietnam veteran.

Cyrus will perform on May 28 in Washington D.C. during the Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom, which is an annual motorcycle rally that ends at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and honors fallen servicemen and women.

He will perform the tune “Some Gave All,” which is about serving in the military.

"This is a full-circle moment, because a week after ‘Some Gave All’ came out, I stood at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall during Rolling Thunder with Don Von Tress, who is not only the writer of ‘Achy Breaky Heart,’ but also a Vietnam veteran. That man and that song changed my life,” Cyrus said in a press release.

“Achy Breaky Heart” made Cyrus a household name.

He added, “And now 25 years later, I'll return to the Wall and perform ‘Some Gave All’ and ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ and honor those veterans who gave all to their country.”

Cyrus recently dedicated a performance of “Some Gave All” at the Grand Ole Opry to Weston C. Lee, who was killed while fighting ISIS in Iraq on April 29.

"Weston Lee died serving our country and we should all be forever grateful for his service. I dedicated ‘Some Gave All’ on the Opry for Lee and all those who haven't returned home," Cyrus stated in the press release Monday.

“Some Gave All,” which Cyrus released in 1992, includes the lyrics: “All Gave Some, Some Gave All / Some stood through for the red, white and blue/ And some had to fall / And if you ever think of me/ Think of all your liberties and recall/ Some Gave All.”