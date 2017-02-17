Amy Duggar alleges her father physically abused her

Amy Duggar alleged in a teaser for "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars" that her father physically abused her growing up.

"My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy.’ And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth,'" Duggar said in the clip obtained by People. "And I was scared s--tless."

Duggar is the niece of "19 and Counting" stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. This is the first time she has identified her alleged abuser.

Duggar and her husband Dillon King decided they needed counseling after seven months of marriage.

She told Fox News earlier this month she is "grateful" for the opportunity to appear on "Marriage Boot Camp." However, she wishes she could have dealt with the alleged abuse "behind closed doors."

"It’s not that I regret saying his name… Well, I regret talking about it on camera, but it’s something that just literally blew out of my mouth and the doctors could tell that I was bothered by something," she said.