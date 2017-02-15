Metallica drummer says James Hetfield 'livid' over Grammy mishap

Metallica's James Hetfield is ready to "Seek & Destroy" whoever is responsible for the technical mishap that left him without a working microphone for the band's Grammy duet with Lady Gaga.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said the lead singer was "livid" over the flub.

Hetfield's verses weren't audible for the first half of the Sunday performance of "Moth Into Flame." He eventually moved over to share Gaga's microphone for the remainder of the song.

Ulrich told Grammy host James Corden on Corden's "The Late Late Show" on Wednesday that Hetfield was furious about the snafu. He said Hetfield is normally a "chill guy," but it "was not a lot of fun" in the dressing room after the set.

Ulrich said the band "fought through it" and some people told him afterward that even with the mistake, the performance was "great television."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.