No feud here.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey met with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Friday.

After posing for photos with Trump in the lobby, the comedian told reporters that he came to meet with Trump after the transition teams of both President Obama and Trump reached out to him last week.

"I came and talked to the guy who's going to be the 45th President of the United States," Harvey said. "[We spoke about] housing for urban development...[to] bring some positive change in the inner cities. He wants to do something. He realizes he needs some allies in that department. He seemed really sincere about it."

Harvey said the meeting was "successful" adding that the pair spoke about everything from golf to their mutual friend Mark Burnett, and of course "Family Feud."

"[Trump's] a big fan," Harvey said of "Family Feud." A reporter asked if he'd have the Trump family on his hit show.

"The Trumps being on 'Family Feud?' Against the Obamas? That'd be good. Or how about the Clintons?"

Harvey revealed he and Trump shared a few laughs which was a welcome change for the 59-year-old who found himself in trouble this week after a video of him on "Family Feud" making what many called a racist comment about Asian men.

"We laughed a little bit. I ain't been laughing that much the past few days they've been beating me up on the Internet.

As for a political career himself?

"I ain't going to pass a background check."