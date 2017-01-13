Marie Osmond says her comments about being open to performing at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration were taken out of context.

"Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration," Osmond said in a statement on Twitter. "So let me be clear: I have no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!"

She added, "I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate."

The "Donny & Marie" star was responding to remarks she made in an interview with Yahoo Finance earlier this week during which she was asked if she was invited to perform at Trump's inauguration.

"I have not," she answered, "...when it comes to our country, I think we need to unite. And to not support our president, I think, is wrong. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad."

The only confirmed entertainers are 2010 "America's Got Talent" runner-up Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes.