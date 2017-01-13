It seems like Nicole Kidman's pitch for unity has backfired.

The Hawaii-born actress, who was raised in Australia, said it's time to let go and accept the results of the election.

"I would just say he's now elected," Kidman said in an interview with the BBC earlier this week. "And we as a country need to support whoever the president is, because that’s what the country’s based on."

Kidman's comments were met with backlash on social media.

@thehill Botox has clearly gotten to her brain. Next. — NYTNarrative (@NYTNarrative) January 12, 2017

It's time to cancel Nicole Kidman https://t.co/8fw29GrwC8 — لارا (@DXUBTYOU) January 13, 2017

@TIME it's time to forget Nicole Kidman. — David Robbins (@Daveydangerous) January 13, 2017

@TIME and now it's time for me to boycott Nicole Kidman — Michael Vincent (@mbvince) January 13, 2017

Please #NicoleKidman don't get confused. Supporting the country is not the same as supporting Trump. Poison in one side and the USA in other — Javier FB (@Irreverentix) January 13, 2017

It's time to add her to our boycott list. No more Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/JJkyYAawR5 — Eddie (@eddienotfunny) January 13, 2017

However, others were pleased to hear an opinion from Kidman that differs greatly from most of her Hollywood colleagues.

Don't let these fools silence you #NicoleKidman, I support you 🤝😌 — JJ (@jamaljennings_) January 13, 2017

@NicoleKidman good for you Nicole, I echo your comments! — painter (@heresmytake45) January 13, 2017

So not every #Hollywood #star is a moron! Bravo to #NicoleKidman. Don't care about her politics-she just displayed common sense. — Jeff Shawan (@Shawan4Freedom) January 13, 2017