It seems like Nicole Kidman's pitch for unity has backfired.

The Hawaii-born actress, who was raised in Australia, said it's time to let go and accept the results of the election.

"I would just say he's now elected," Kidman said in an interview with the BBC earlier this week. "And we as a country need to support whoever the president is, because that’s what the country’s based on."

Kidman's comments were met with backlash on social media.

However, others were pleased to hear an opinion from Kidman that differs greatly from most of her Hollywood colleagues.