Cindy Crawford is living proof that 50 is the new 30. But despite her God-gifted good looks, Crawford is rededicating herself to even better health for 2017, posting her three-pronged plan and her goals for the new year via Instagram.

1. Sleep

It there’s one thing Americans don’t get enough of, it’s sleep. Crawford makes it the cornerstone of her goals for 2017.

The original supermodel and skincare guru told Redbook magazine that "looking good is about eating right, getting enough sleep, and drinking lots of water."

Crawford has posted numerous memes on her social media channels proclaiming the benefits of getting enough rest.

Wanting to get 2017 off to a good start with a few goals for the year. First up: taking sleeping more seriously with some wisdom from @AriannaHuff. #TheSleepRevolution

2. Diet

You can’t stay beautiful outside without a beautiful inside, and the center of that is your diet.

Crawford told Living Healthy, "So I feel like it’s more realistic for me just to choose to eat healthy most of the time. That is just my M.O. and then I’m not “on” it or “off” it. It allows room for birthday cake if I’m at someone’s birthday, or a glass of my husband’s tequila. I think 80 percent is achievable.”

Goal #2 for 2017: Take time to sit down and enjoy cooking and eating healthier meals. This one's Turkey Chili –– served over lightly sautéed zucchini and spinach topped with avocado.

3. Exercise

The brunette bombshell is no stranger to staying in shape. She told Shape magazine that she works out three mornings a week with her trainer Sarah Hagaman. “We do circuit training for the whole body using weights, some machines, and my own body weight with lunges and squats. We usually do about 10 minutes of weights and then a five-minute cardio segment. Right now we are into running stairs, but we switch it up. We repeat the 10-minute weight and five-minute cardio at least three times and then we finish up with abs and stretching. If I can squeeze in a hike or bike ride with my husband or a girlfriend during the week, that’s just a bonus!”

Goals for 2017, part 3: Reminding myself that a strong body equals a strong mind. #TBT@CrunchGym, NYC!

No doubt Crawford will continue updating her tips throughout the year, and taking her 1.8 million Instagram followers along for the journey.

