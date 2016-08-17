Expand / Collapse search
Zimbabwe police break up protest with tear gas, water cannon

HARARE, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe police have fired tear gas and water cannons to break up protests in the capital for the second time this month.

Anti-government protests have become common in this troubled southern African country amid frustrations over a rapidly deteriorating economy.

Hundreds of people hurried for cover Wednesday as baton-wielding police moved in to disperse activists who were marching to the country's reserve bank in Harare to protest a currency crisis.

Zimbabwe abandoned its currency in 2009 following hyperinflation, adopting a multi-currency system dominated by the United States dollar.

Dollar shortages have resulted in long lines at banks.

President Robert Mugabe has responded to the recent protests by saying that people who are unhappy with living conditions can leave the country. The 92-year-old has been in power since 1980.